PIL petitions filed against illegal sand quarrying

The Madurai Bench of the Madras court has directed the State government to file counter affidavits in the public interest litigation petitions filed complaining of illegal sand quarrying in the southern districts.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam sought the response of the State government on the allegations of illegal sand quarrying. The petitioners complained that the illegal sand quarrying had affected groundwater levels in their village.
The court also directed the State government to file a counter affidavit in the PIL petition filed by Communist Party of India seeking a direction to the State to form a Sand Corporation to identify, excavate and sell sand. The case was adjourned by four weeks.
Earlier, the court had taken a serious view of the issue and directed the Principal Secretaries to the Revenue and Industries Departments to file status reports on the nature and duties of the district level monitoring task force. The court had asked what action can be taken against those officials who failed to curb the illegal sand quarrying.
