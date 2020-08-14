PIL: grant assistance to washermen

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State government in a public interest litigation petition that sought COVID-19 financial assistance to washermen/ washerwomen and laundry men/ laundry women.
A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State government in a PIL petition filed by K. Pandi from Madurai, secretary, Jaihindpuram Washerman Welfare Society.
In his petition, he said members of the association were without work and income in view of the lockdown. Many find it difficult to make ends meet. Taking note of the plight of various unorganised sector workers, the government had granted assistance to workers through the respective welfare boards. A request for the same was sought by the association, he said
A representation was sent seeking assistance till October but there has been no response so far. More than 3,000 families in Madurai depend on income from washing and laundry work. The interest of the workers must be addressed, he said.
