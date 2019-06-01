PIL for opening of Rajagopuram entrance at Thiruchendur

Madurai

A public interest litigation petition filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has sought a direction to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to open the Rajagopuram entrance at Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruchendur in Thoothukudi district.

The petitioner, S.P. Narayanan of Thoothukudi, a devotee, complained that the Rajagopuram entrance had been closed since 1988 without any particular reason. He claimed that on inquiry he learnt that the doors were closed following instructions from certain politicians at that time.

He claimed that the politicians from Tiruchendur had a strong belief that one of the doors of the temple had to be shut for them to survive in their career. Based on oral instructions, the HR and CE Department had closed the Rajagopuram entrance, he alleged.

Devotees have been using the other entrances which are narrow compared to the Rajagopuram entrance, the petitioner said.

A Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and R. Tharani ordered notice to the HR and CE Department and adjourned the case.