Piggery owner murders wife, ends life

Published - June 03, 2024 07:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A piggery owner has murdered his wife following a domestic quarrel and ended his life.

 Police said Prabhakar Bheem Singh, 46, of Kalunguvilai near Saattankulam had frequent quarrels with his wife Asha, 38. When their house remained closed on Monday till 10 a.m., neighbours went in to check and found the the husband and wife dead.

 They alerted Saattankulam police, who came to the spot and found that Prabhakar Bheem Singh had murdered his wife and then ended his life. They also seized a sickle, the murder weapon, from his car parked in his house.

 Saattankulam police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754.

