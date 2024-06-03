Piggery owner murders wife, ends life

A piggery owner has murdered his wife following a domestic quarrel and ended his life.

Police said Prabhakar Bheem Singh, 46, of Kalunguvilai near Saattankulam had frequent quarrels with his wife Asha, 38. When their house remained closed on Monday till 10 a.m., neighbours went in to check and found the the husband and wife dead.

They alerted Saattankulam police, who came to the spot and found that Prabhakar Bheem Singh had murdered his wife and then ended his life. They also seized a sickle, the murder weapon, from his car parked in his house.

Saattankulam police have registered a case.

