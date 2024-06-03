GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Piggery owner murders wife, ends life

Published - June 03, 2024 07:25 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A piggery owner has murdered his wife following a domestic quarrel and ended his life.

 Police said Prabhakar Bheem Singh, 46, of Kalunguvilai near Saattankulam had frequent quarrels with his wife Asha, 38. When their house remained closed on Monday till 10 a.m., neighbours went in to check and found the the husband and wife dead.

 They alerted Saattankulam police, who came to the spot and found that Prabhakar Bheem Singh had murdered his wife and then ended his life. They also seized a sickle, the murder weapon, from his car parked in his house.

 Saattankulam police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us mental health helpline at 9375493754.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.