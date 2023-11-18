Picturesque chronicle of Idaikattur church

November 18, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Idaikattur is a nondescript village in Sivaganga district that curves around the Vaigai with its quiet bylanes. But nestled within this serene setting is a magnificent church built in the model of the Reims Cathedral in France.

The intricate Gothic architecture of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church has been well brought out in the coffee table book titled “Marvel of Miracles’ by Nicholas Francis.

The book, a work of passion and devotion, traces the history of the church in a chronological order. The foundation of the church was laid in 1865 AD by the then parish priest Rev. Fr. Hurlin, a Jesuit priest from Bayonne in France, who established the St. James Chapel in Idaikattur. As the number of devotees grew and the need for a bigger church was felt, in 1878 AD, Rev. Fr. Ferdinand Celle, another Jesuit priest, embarked on a mission to build a church. Supporting him in this endeavour was Lady Mary Anne of France. She gave him monetary help on the condition that the proposed church was dedicated to the sacred heart of Jesus. Fr. Celle, who was known in Idaikattur as ‘Maria Susainathar’, agreed and the church was built.

The travails he underwent while building the church, which is designed in the shape of a cross, using the local masons, have been well brought out in the book. Mr. Francis has described the intricate features of the church that stands tall in its Gothic overtones. To buttress each feature of the Gothic architecture, he corroborates his writings with detailed photographs of the church. Even little details like how the construction was done by using 200 types of bricks has been written for posterity. Each column, the rib vaults and arches of the church have been minutely brought alive by the author.

The stained glass windows in the church not just depict biblical themes but also historical events like the beheading of St. John de Britto with King Kilavan Sethupathi watching it. Mr. Francis through his photographs has brought to life the statutes and also the various paintings that adorn the church. The ardent devotion of those who visit the church has been captured in all its rawness by the author.

The coffee table book, as the author says, “is a passionate attempt to bring the splendour and glory of the church closer to individuals.”

