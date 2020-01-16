Picnic spots brimming with visitors

Thousands of people visited picnic spots across Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts on Thursday to celebrate ‘Kari Naal,’ the day after ‘Pongal.’

Since flow of water in waterfalls at Courtallam was very thin, tourists avoided the destination this time. Instead, all irrigation tanks situated along the Chittar watercourse, which are brimming with water and adjoining farms, attracted huge crowd.

Over 1,000 visitors, after getting permission from the Forest Department, went to the Manimuthar Falls where they took refreshing bath, Forester Murugesan said. It was a great disappointment for the visitors as the recently-launched solar-powered boat was not operated in the Manimuthar Dam due to a technical snag. “It will take one more week to rectify the issue, it seems, as we’re waiting for the arrival of technicians from the supplier company,” he said.

The Agasthiyar Falls and the Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple at Papanasam also received good crowd. The Nambi Temple at Thirukkurunkudi, ‘Thalaiyanai’ near Kalakkadu and Vadakku Pachchaiyar Dam attracted huge crowd while hundreds of visitors camped at Gadana, Ramanadhi, Karuppanadhi, Gundar and Adavinaniar Dams.

The police made elaborate security arrangements in all places where the public camped to leisurely spend the day with their families, friends and relatives. All water bodies along the Tamirabharani watercourse and rain-fed tanks have good storage thanks to the active monsoon and the police kept watch on people who had come to these places. Apart from the policemen from the local police station, a good number of policemen from the Armed Reserve Police were deployed in these areas.

In Thoothukudi district, Hare Island, New Harbour Beach, Pearl City Beach on North Beach Road, Ammanpuram Spring, Kattabomman Fort at Paanchaalankurichi, Roach Park, Rajaji Park and farms close to the Tamirabharani watercourse were overflowing with visitors on Thursday.

Special buses were operated from Thoothukudi to these destinations.