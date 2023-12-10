ADVERTISEMENT

Pickleball makes its debut in Madurai

December 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

A pickleball match in progress at Grace Kennett Foundation in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

For the first time, pickleball, a paddle sport, made its zero-zero soft launch at the ‘Thrill of Hope Carnival’ held at Grace Kennett Foundation in Madurai on Sunday.

Young and old tried their hand at this game which though currently is not an Olympic sport, is gaining wide popularity in the international arena and many feel that by 2030 it would find a place in the Olympic games.

Invented in 1965 as a children’s backyard game in the United States, the country is ready to host its 8th annual US Open Pickleball Championships next year. The game is gaining acceptance due to its short learning curve, its appeal to various age groups and as people with varied fitness levels can play it. Though it resembles tennis, it is played with a paddle that is larger than the one used in table tennis and the ball is made of hard plastic with less bounce than tennis balls.

For those at the carnival, it was fun learning the new terminology associated with the sport. Beginning with Zero–Zero, the starting score, and stepping into ‘the kitchen’ of the court along with ‘serving a chicken wing’ and ‘hitting a dinker’, it did perk up their interest.

“It is a game that not only sharpens you physically, but makes you mentally alert and most importantly it is a social game that brings people together,” said Augustus Samuel Dodd of Grace Kennett Foundation Hospital.

