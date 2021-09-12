Physics questions in NEET tough, say students

12 September 2021 20:44 IST

Virudhunagar

Students who appeared for NEET on Sunday felt that while questions of Biology and Chemistry were easy, they found it difficult to answer the questions in Physics.

Similarly, they felt that on those who had taken up NEET coaching could score high marks to be able to secure a medical seat.

M. Balasubramanian, a student of a matriculation school of Rajapalayam, said that questions on Biology and Chemistry were a tad easier for him.

“However, it was not the same case with Physics. Many questions had been from those areas which were thought not so important,” said.

Balasubramanian had undergone online NEET coaching through a private institute.

A female candidate said that except for Biology, both Chemistry and Physics were tough. Questions from Biology were direct and from textbook examples and for physics many were difficult to solve.

She was making her second attempt after having gone through the online coaching. “Physical classroom learning could have made all the difference,” she said.

Out of 2,566 candidates for whom hall-tickets were issued to sit for the examination held in nine centres, a total of 108 candidates absented themselves.