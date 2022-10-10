Physically challenged woman stages dharna on Collectorate premises

ADVERTISEMENT

A destitute differently abled woman, who had submitted a petition to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recently at Thoothukudi airport seeking employment, staged a dharna on the Collectorate premises here on Monday to press her demand.

P. Valliammal, 38, of Keezha Vaagaikulam, who was abandoned by her husband with twin sons, submitted petition seeking a government job to Mr. Stalin when he landed at the airport here on September 7 to participate in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ and a function in Tirunelveli the next day. However, the fate of the woman’s petition is yet to be known.

As Ms. Valliammal came to the collectorate on her retrofitted bike on Monday with her two sons, she staged a dharna at the portico of the main building seeking positive action on the petition he had submitted to Mr. Stalin. Even though the policemen deployed at the spot first asked and then threatened her to withdraw the agitation, the determined lady continued her protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subsequently, she was removed by a few women police constables, who carried her to Collector K. Senthil Raj, who was receiving petitions from the public. Ms. Valliammal, in her petition, said she, who had passed SSLC, was running an Aavin milk parlour at Vaagaikulam after her husband deserted her with twin sons.

“Since the revenue I am getting from this small business is not sufficient to feed and provide education to my children, I submitted a petition to the Chief Minister seeking a government job. But no action has been taken on my appeal till date. When I met the officials here, I was chased away without any reply. Hence, I protested today,” Ms. Valliammal said.

Receiving the petition, Dr. Senthil Raj told her that the government had already sanctioned an Aavin milk depot to Ms. Valliammal and was giving the monthly assistance meant for differently abled persons.

“We’ll also provide you free house in near future… When we get list of vacancies to be filled up in the government departments, we’ll certainly consider your candidature. We won’t let you down,” hej assured the aggrieved lady, who left the collectorate.

A group of people from Eral submitted a petition seeking immediate action for reconstructing the demolished buildings of Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School in their town. In the petition, they said the badly damaged 3 buildings, having 17 classrooms, of Government Women’s Higher Secondary School in Eral was demolished 8 months ago considering the safety of the students. Since no fund was allotted for the construction of these buildings, the students were shifted to nearby Government Higher Secondary School at Siruthondanallur.

“The 600-odd girl students shifted to already cramped Siruthondanallur campus are now sitting under the shades of trees even as northeast monsoon is about to start within a couple of weeks. There is no sufficient toilet facility for the girl students. Hence, the Collector should address this issue,” the petitioners said.

Another group of villagers from Thirumangalakurichi near Kayathar came to the Collectorate with the plea for appointing teachers for English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science in the Adi Dravida High School in their hamlet. “Since the education of the children has been badly affected as the Department of Education is in no mood to appoint the teachers, the Collector should take steps for filling up the vacancies. Moreover, the school should be upgraded into higher secondary school,” they said.

President of Karisal Bhoomi Vivasaayigal Sangam Varadharajan submitted a complaint seeking comprehensive probe into the irregularities taken place in payment of crop insurance through a private e-seva centre at Pudhur. “We seek proper inquiry and appropriate action against the private e-seva center that caused huge loss to the farmers even though they had paid crop insurance premium in online mode,” Mr. Varadharajan said.