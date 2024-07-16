Physically challenged stage demo in front of Collectorates

Members of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently-Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration in front of the District Collectorate here on Tuesday and attempted to hand over the physically challenged persons, who are yet to get the monthly assistance from the government even after submitting their applications long back, to the officials.

The protesting differently-abled persons said hundreds of physically challenged in the district were waiting indefinitely for the monthly assistance even after submitting their applications with all relevant documents including the differently-abled certificates long ago. Hence, the Tamil Nadu Government should give the monthly assistance to these petitioners. The monthly assistance being given for the differently-abled should be increased to ₹3,000, while the severely crippled persons should be given ₹ 5,000 a month.

The differently-abed , who are willing to work, should be given for work for 100 days at the wages of ₹319 a day. Thirty-five kg rice or wheat should be given to the physically challenged every month through the ration shops. Since most of the differently-abled persons are from below poverty line families, they should be given free house sites and free green houses, they said.

District president, TARATDAC, S. Perumal presided over the agitation.

At the protest organised in front Thoothukudi Collectorate, district president of TARATDAC, K.P. Kannan presided over the agitation. Similar agitations were organised in Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.

When the protestors tried to enter the Collectorate premises to hand over to the officials the physically challenged persons indefinitely waiting for the assistance, they were pacified with the assurance that they would get the assistance soon.

