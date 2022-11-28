Physically challenged seek free house site, reservation in VAO, ration shop salesmen recruitment

November 28, 2022 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Pressing a range of demands, the physically challenged persons from various parts of the district submitted petition to District Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

The differently-abled petitioners said they should be given preference and reservation in village administrative officer and ration shop salesman recruitment. Free house site pattas should be given to all physically challenged petitioners those who do not have own houses. The district administration should ensure the creation of disabled-friendly toilets in all bus-stands.

A couple of shops on the premises of all government offices and the temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department should be allotted for the physically challenged persons, they said.

A group of villagers from Maniyachi village panchayat, led by vice-president V. Karuppammal, said the president of their rural local body was refusing to take any step for fulfilling the basic needs of the residents including installation of streetlights, roads, drinking water etc. and her husband was threatening the villagers seeking basic amenities.

“Her husband used to come to the Maniyachi village panchyat office and sit in the chair of the panchayat president to give instructions to the ward members and the panchayat workers. Since he is hampering the smooth functioning of the village panchayat and threatening us as we question his intervention, the Collector should take action against the president and her husband,” Mr. Karuppammal said.

A group of villagers from Puliyampatti submitted petition complaining about erratic power supply to Puliyampatti, Ottudanpatti, Naaraikkinaru, Naaraikkinaru Pudur, Kailaasapuram, Kodiyankulam, Keezhakottai and Kalappaipatti. Since the three-phase power supply was erratic, farming and operation small scale industries in these places had been badly affected.

Hence, the Collector should instruct the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation officials to ensure uninterrupted three phase power supply to these villages, the petitioners said.

CPI secretary of Thoothukudi R. Ponraj submitted a petition seeking the operation all scheduled bus services via Pallipaththu village which was being skipped by the bus drivers quite often to leave the villagers in trouble.