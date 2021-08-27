Physically challenged persons stage demo

Tirunelveli

27 August 2021 18:21 IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged demonstration at seven places in the district on Friday.

In the demonstration held in front of the District Collectorate here, the TARATDAC members, led by district secretary of the Association S. Kumarasamy, said the monthly assistance being given now to the seriously physically challenged should be increased to ₹5,000 a month while this amount should be hiked to ₹3,000 for other differently-abled persons. Educationally qualified differently-abled persons should be given 5% reservation in the private sector

The physically challenged should be given employment all 100 days in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee programme, they said.

The TARATDAC members also staged demonstration in Nanguneri, Ambasamudram, Veeravanallur, Cheranmahadevi Maanur and Radhapuram.

Similar protests were organised in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.