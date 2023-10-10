Physically challenged persons stage demo condemning non-disbursal of wages to MNREGP workers

October 10, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) staged a demonstration near the Tirunelveli Railway Junction on Tuesday condemning the non-disbursal of wages to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme (MNREGP) workers for the past two months.

“The Union government, with its ulterior motives, downsized the allocation of funds for this livelihood programme by 33 per cent in 2023-24, leaving it in shambles,” rued the protesting members, adding, “Consequently, the wages for the workers under the programme have not been disbursed for the past two months.

With the festive season around the corner, the workers say they have been left in the lurch. “If the wages are not disbursed within 15 days from the date of closure of the muster roll, the government should pay the wages along with 0.05% interest, as per the rule of the MNREGP. Hence, the government, which has not disbursed the wages for more than two months, should give the salary with the interest mandated in the rule. If the wages are not paid, the MNREGP workers will fall prey to loan sharks,” the protestors warned.

S. Muthu Manikandan, district secretary of the TARATDAC, presided over the agitation in the presence of K. Sriram, district secretary of the CPI (M), and M. Sudalairaj, district president of the Vivasaaya Thozhilaalar Sangam.