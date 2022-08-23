Physical tests for SI recruitment on

Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) R. Ponni inspecting physical measurement test for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police at Armed Reserve Police Ground in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

As many as 371 candidates, who were screened in the written test, underwent a physical test for recruitment as Sub-Inspectors of Police at the Armed Reserve Police Ground here on Tuesday.

The recruitment process, conducted by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB), was chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) R. Ponni.

Madurai Commissioner of Police T. Senthilkumar presided over the proceedings as a super check officer, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) R. Srinivasa Perumal was also present.

Candidates from 10 districts, including Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, took part in the selection process.

The physical efficiency test included height and chest measurements and a 1,500-metre run to be completed within seven minutes.

Those who cleared them were announced eligible to take other tests such as rope climbing, shot put and long jump or high jump to be conducted on the final day of the selection on Wednesday.

A total of 154 registered candidates did not turn up for the selection, as per official sources.