Physical measurement and endurance tests held in Virudhunagar

February 06, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

Physical measurement test and endurance test were held for the candidates who appeared for the Grade II constable and jail warder and firemen here on Tuesday.

Out of the 430 candidates who were issued the call letters by Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board, 346 turned up at the venue while 84 absented themselves.

After certificate verification, physical measurement tests for height and chest measurement were taken up for the candidates. They also took part in the endurance test.

Those who qualify in these tests would be called for the physical efficiency test to be held on February 8. The selected candidates would undergo rope climbing, long jump or high jump and 100 metre or 400 metre run.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Police Training, Annie Vijaya, who is the Super Check Officer, and Vice-Chairman of Virudhunagar District Recruitment Centre and Superintendent of Police, K. Feroze Khan Abdullah, supervised the recruitment process.

