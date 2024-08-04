GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Physical exercise essential to prevent vascular diseases’

Updated - August 04, 2024 09:07 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 09:06 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau

With National Vascular Day falling on August 6, a walkathon was conducted by Government Rajaji Hospital here on Sunday emphasising the dangers of vascular diseases and importance of leading a healthy life.  

The walkathon with the motto ‘Walk a Mile and Live with a Smile,’ focused on achieving the goal of an ‘amputation free world,’ by educating people about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent vascular diseases.  

“Vascular diseases are a growing concern in our country, and it’s essential to take preventive measures to avoid them. I’m happy to see so many people participating in this walkathon and taking a step towards a healthier lifestyle,” said M.S. Sangeetha, District Collector, Madurai.  

C. Dharmaraj, Dean, GRH, spoke about the role of regular physical exercise and healthy diet in preventing vascular diseases.  

C. Saravanan Robinson, Head of Department, Vascular Surgery department, said, the rapidly changing lifestyle has become an important cause for vascular disease in younger generation people.  

“Unless effective steps are taken, vascular disease cannot be prevented,” he noted.  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.