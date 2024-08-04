‘Physical exercise essential to prevent vascular diseases’

With National Vascular Day falling on August 6, a walkathon was conducted by Government Rajaji Hospital here on Sunday emphasising the dangers of vascular diseases and importance of leading a healthy life.

The walkathon with the motto ‘Walk a Mile and Live with a Smile,’ focused on achieving the goal of an ‘amputation free world,’ by educating people about the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle to prevent vascular diseases.

“Vascular diseases are a growing concern in our country, and it’s essential to take preventive measures to avoid them. I’m happy to see so many people participating in this walkathon and taking a step towards a healthier lifestyle,” said M.S. Sangeetha, District Collector, Madurai.

C. Dharmaraj, Dean, GRH, spoke about the role of regular physical exercise and healthy diet in preventing vascular diseases.

C. Saravanan Robinson, Head of Department, Vascular Surgery department, said, the rapidly changing lifestyle has become an important cause for vascular disease in younger generation people.

“Unless effective steps are taken, vascular disease cannot be prevented,” he noted.