Physical examination tests for grade-2 police commences in Ramanathapuram

February 06, 2024 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Physical examination tests for grade-2 police commenced in Ramanathapuram district on Tuesday.

Candidates from Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga who have cleared the written examinations for positions of jail warder and firemen would be attending the four-day-long qualifying tests like physical examination which includes endurance, long jump, running and certificate verification.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Ramanathapuram, M. Durai, along with Ramanathpuram Superintendent of Police, G. Chandeesh, inspected the recruitmented process.

“The first two days (February 6, 7) would be the qualifying tests like certificate verification, endurance and the last two days (February 8, 9) are for the actual physical examination,” said Mr. Chandeesh.

Further, he pointed out that 737 participants who were qualified in the written tests would be attending the physical examination tests. “About 300 police personnel and 70 ministerial staff were deployed for the tests during the period of four consecutive days,” he added.

