Physical examination for uniformed services begins in Madurai

November 07, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - Madurai

A physical examination for male candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police and Station Officer (Fire and Rescue Services) began here on Tuesday.

Among the 493 eligible candidates from Madurai city police, and Madurai rural, Dindigul and Theni districts, who had cleared the written examination, 61 candidates had absented themselves for the physical examination.

Amidst continuous drizzle since Monday night, the candidates turned up for the examination held at Madurai city police armed reserve ground.

After verification of certificates, the physical measurement test like height and chest measurements was taken up.

The minimum eligible height was 167 cm for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and for others, it was 170 cm.

The minimum chest measurement was 81 cm with an expansion in full inspiration of 5 cm.

However, ex-servicemen were exempted from this test.

Only those who cleared the physical measurement test were eligible for the endurance test of 1,500 metres running.

With waterlogging reported on the track, the endurance test was delayed. After the stagnant water was drained using a motor pump, the candidates were allowed to run on the track. The candidates completing the run within 7 minutes were eligible for the physical efficiency test to be taken up on Wednesday.

It included rope climbing and long jump or high jump and 100-metre or 400-metre run.

Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan, who is the super-check officer, along with Deputy Inspector General of Police (Madurai Range) R.V. Ramya Bharati and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Madurai City T. Mangaleswaran supervised the recruitment process.

