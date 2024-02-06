ADVERTISEMENT

Physical endurance test held

February 06, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Police officials inspecting the physical endurance test in Thoothukudi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Tirunelveli City Police Commissioner Pa. Moorthy inspecting the physical endurance test at Palayamkottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Physical endurance test for the Grade II constables commenced in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

 As the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission conducted the written test for filling up Grade II constable, prison warders and the firemen vacancies on December 10 last, those who cleared the written test appeared for the physical endurance test.

 A total of 400 women candidates from Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Virudhunagar, Ramanthapuram, Thoothukudi and Tenkasi were asked to appear for the physical test in the first phase. After the certificate verification, height, 400 meter race and other physical endurance tests were conducted for them at St. Xavier’s College ground.

 Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City Pa. Moorthy and Deputy Commissioner, Tirunelveli West Geetha supervised the selection at St. Xavier’s College Ground.

 The selection process for 400 men candidates was held at Armed Reserve Police Ground, which was monitored by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar and Superintendent of Police, Tirunelveli, N. Silambarasan.

 In Thoothukudi, 470 candidates appeared for the test held at Tharuvai Ground which was monitored by Inspector General of Police, Special Task Force, Sathyamangalam, S. Murugan and Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan.

