Physical education teacher held under POCSO Act

Published - November 12, 2024 08:34 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Tiruchendur police have arrested a Physical Education Teacher on charges of sexually harassing girls students. The school’s principal and secretary were also held for concealing and failing to report the incident to the police.

The police said that Ponsingh, 42, the accused teacher from a school in Udangudi, was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the police, Ponsingh sexually harassed the students at the competition venue in Thoothukudi, where he took the girls for regional sports competition last month. The students confided in their parents about the incident who then lodged a complaint with the school administration. However it is reported that the administration refrained from taking any appropriate action. The school management also attempted to cover up the incident without informing the police.

Parents of the students staged a protest at the school on Monday. Preliminary probe by the police confirmed the crime.

The police also arrested school principal Charles Sweetlin, and secretary Syed Ahamed for not reporting the crime to the police.

