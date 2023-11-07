Physical Education Director arrested for sexual harassment of college student

November 07, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The police have arrested the physical education director of a private engineering college near here for sexually harassing a woman student. The police said Jenikar Prabhu, 40, of Panagudi, who was the physical education director of a private engineering college at Anjugramam near here, allegedly sexually harassed a woman student. As the woman filed a complaint at the Kanniyakumari All Women Police Station, a case was registered and Jenikar Prabhu was questioned by the police and was arrested on Tuesday.