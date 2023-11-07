ADVERTISEMENT

Physical director of engineering college held for sexual harassment of girl

November 07, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested the physical director of a private engineering college near here for sexually harassing a girl student.

The police said Jenikar Prabhu, 40, of Panagudi, who was working as the physical director of a private engineering college at Anjugramam, allegedly sexually harassed a girl student. As the student filed a complaint with Kanniyakuamri All Women Police, they registered case and conducted an inquiry with Prabhu.

Since the police found that he had sexually harassed the complainant, they arrested him on Tuesday.

