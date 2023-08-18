Photographers take out awareness rally on need to protect environment

August 18, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - MADURAI

Ahead of the World Photography Day, which is observed on August 19, the Madurai District Video and Photographers Association took out an awareness rally on the need to protect the environment here on Friday.

The members of the association took out a rally from Tamil Annai Statue near Tamukkam ground. They reached the Gandhi Memorial Museum, clicked photographs of the Mahatma Gandhi statue and then proceeded to the Madurai Collectorate.

At the Collectorate, they made a representation to the Collector urging the authorities to look into the set of demands, which included setting up of a welfare board.

Secretary of the association B. Sri Prabhu said that some of the other demands of the association was inclusion of the members in social welfare events. He said that the members were willing to take part in the events as volunteers and also for the coverage of such events.

He said that many association members were struggling to make ends meet. The authorities should consider their plight and grant free house site pattas, he said. He also urged the authorities to involve the association members in the coverage of the government events.

President of the association K. Bhaskar, Treasurer V. J. Thanigaimani and others were present.