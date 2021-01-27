Photo exhibition on ‘Tamed Tuskers’ inaugurated

MADURAI

27 January 2021 00:05 IST

Awareness must be created among the urban populace on how to treat elephants. Elephants were empathetic beings and should be treated with care, said Forest Veterinarian N. Kalaivanan at a photo exhibition of renowned photographer R. Senthil Kumaran, titled ‘Tamed Tuskers’, held at JC Residency here on Tuesday.

Over 20 photographs of elephants were on display at the exhibition. Encroachments by the urban population on the natural habitats of elephants had put the animals under much stress and caused man-animal conflict. The increase in the instances of the conflict was a cause for concern, said Mr. Senthil Kumaran.

Advertising

Advertising

He said rapid urbanisation was a reason for the conflict. Mining within forest areas was sanctioned and this affected the elephant habitats. Elaborating on man-animal conflict, he said in the last 10 years at least 630 elephants had lost their lives due to electrocution and at least 2,300 people were killed in the last five years.

He said not all elephants attacked people and pointed to one instance where an elephant that had killed 23 people was captured and sent to an elephant camp. The elephant was now the calmest in the camp, he added.

Mr. Kalaivanan and Mr. Senthil Kumaran explained the photographs to the guests who had been invited to the event. The photo exhibition will go on till July.