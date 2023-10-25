Photo exhibition on museums at Madurai government museum

October 25, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Madurai

Marking the centenary birth anniversary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the Tamil Nadu government has organised a photo exhibition on museums at the Government Museum in Madurai.

The exhibition, which was opened to the public on Sunday will continue till November 22.

A. Marudhupandiyan, Curator, Government Museum, Madurai, said, the primary aim of the exhibition was to educate public about the importance and purpose of museums. “From the oldest museum in Rome to the current Louvre Museum in France, details of various prominent museums across the world are displayed here,” he added.

In addition to this, exhibits also showcase the history of museums in India.

Photos of the Indian Museum in Kolkata, which was opened in 1814 to the Government Museum in Chennai, which was established in 1851, one of the oldest and largest in the country, all have been exhibited here.

Similarly, museums in Pudukkottai, Nagapattinam, Salem, etc., and its importance in preserving the Tamil culture and heritage have been showcased at the exhibition. “Most of the museums in the State like Tirunelveli Museum, Sivaganga Museum and the one at Kancheepuram were all started when Mr. Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister, which was one of the major reasons to pick up this theme to mark his birth anniversary,” he added.

Further, details about the courses and organisations related to museum study were displayed at the exhibition, to educate the younger generation about the opportunities in this field, he pointed.

“Around 4,000 students have visited previous photo exhibitions which were organised,” he said. There is no entry fees for school students and the exhibits would be explained in detail and for general public ₹5 would be charged as entry fee, he added.