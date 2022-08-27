Photo exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated 

Staff Reporter MADURAI
August 27, 2022 23:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice S. Srimathy of the Madras High Court inaugurating a new building and photo exhibition at Sevalayam in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice S. Srimathy of the Madras High Court inaugurated a new building and a photo exhibition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi at Sevalayam here on Saturday. Over 100 photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom movement were on display at the event.

Traditional dance performances by children were held as part of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Srimathy said she was enthralled by their performance.

She said Mahatma Gandhi followed non-violence and simplicity, and advocated use of swadeshi products. It held good even today. India should become a manufacturing hub and people should support local products, she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge advised the students to be friendly with one another and not to show hatred to anyone.

Advocate Lajapathi Roy praised the performance of the students and the services rendered to the needy by Sevalayam.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Tamil Nadu Harijan Sevak Sangh secretary R. Srinivasan welcomed the gathering and president of Sevalayam J. Chandrapaul proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app