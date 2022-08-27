Photo exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi inaugurated 

Justice S. Srimathy of the Madras High Court inaugurating a new building and photo exhibition at Sevalayam in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

Justice S. Srimathy of the Madras High Court inaugurated a new building and a photo exhibition on the life of Mahatma Gandhi at Sevalayam here on Saturday. Over 100 photographs of Mahatma Gandhi and the freedom movement were on display at the event.

Traditional dance performances by children were held as part of the event. Speaking on the occasion, Justice Srimathy said she was enthralled by their performance.

She said Mahatma Gandhi followed non-violence and simplicity, and advocated use of swadeshi products. It held good even today. India should become a manufacturing hub and people should support local products, she said.

The judge advised the students to be friendly with one another and not to show hatred to anyone.

Advocate Lajapathi Roy praised the performance of the students and the services rendered to the needy by Sevalayam.

Tamil Nadu Harijan Sevak Sangh secretary R. Srinivasan welcomed the gathering and president of Sevalayam J. Chandrapaul proposed a vote of thanks.