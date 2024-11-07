ADVERTISEMENT

Photo exhibition on Indian epigraphs held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University

Published - November 07, 2024 07:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

Students take a look at the inscriptions at the exhibition held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Epigraphical Division of the Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai, in partnership with the Department of Archaeology at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, organised a photo exhibition titled ‘Indian Epigraphs’ from November 5-7 at the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exhibition showcased model photographs of inscriptions from various centuries, which included Tamil vatteluttu script inscription from the reign of Pandya King Maranjadayan of 8th century A.D. on the election system. Another notable piece was the Thirumukkudal inscription from Kanchipuram district dating to the 11th century A.D. with a detailed account of hospitals, doctors and herbal plants for medical treatment. It belonged to Chola king Vira Rajendra’s period.

The exhibition also featured Tamil-Grantha script inscription from Palayamkottai (1535 A.D), recording land donation to a physician, Vaityasiromani Virakeralan, and a Tamil-Brahmi inscription from Marukalthalai in Tirunelveli district dating to 2nd century BC.

The exhibition was organised to commemorate the first anniversary of the Archaeology Department at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. The exhibition was visited by more than 1,500 school students from Tirunelveli and its neighbouring districts, said S. Sudhakar, Professor of the Department of Archaeology.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US