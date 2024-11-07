 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Photo exhibition on Indian epigraphs held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University

Published - November 07, 2024 07:41 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Students take a look at the inscriptions at the exhibition held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Students take a look at the inscriptions at the exhibition held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University in Tirunelveli on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Epigraphical Division of the Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai, in partnership with the Department of Archaeology at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, organised a photo exhibition titled ‘Indian Epigraphs’ from November 5-7 at the university.

The exhibition showcased model photographs of inscriptions from various centuries, which included Tamil vatteluttu script inscription from the reign of Pandya King Maranjadayan of 8th century A.D. on the election system. Another notable piece was the Thirumukkudal inscription from Kanchipuram district dating to the 11th century A.D. with a detailed account of hospitals, doctors and herbal plants for medical treatment. It belonged to Chola king Vira Rajendra’s period.

The exhibition also featured Tamil-Grantha script inscription from Palayamkottai (1535 A.D), recording land donation to a physician, Vaityasiromani Virakeralan, and a Tamil-Brahmi inscription from Marukalthalai in Tirunelveli district dating to 2nd century BC.

The exhibition was organised to commemorate the first anniversary of the Archaeology Department at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. The exhibition was visited by more than 1,500 school students from Tirunelveli and its neighbouring districts, said S. Sudhakar, Professor of the Department of Archaeology.

Published - November 07, 2024 07:41 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.