Photo exhibition on Indian epigraphs held at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University

The Epigraphical Division of the Archaeological Survey of India, Chennai, in partnership with the Department of Archaeology at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, organised a photo exhibition titled ‘Indian Epigraphs’ from November 5-7 at the university.

The exhibition showcased model photographs of inscriptions from various centuries, which included Tamil vatteluttu script inscription from the reign of Pandya King Maranjadayan of 8th century A.D. on the election system. Another notable piece was the Thirumukkudal inscription from Kanchipuram district dating to the 11th century A.D. with a detailed account of hospitals, doctors and herbal plants for medical treatment. It belonged to Chola king Vira Rajendra’s period.

The exhibition also featured Tamil-Grantha script inscription from Palayamkottai (1535 A.D), recording land donation to a physician, Vaityasiromani Virakeralan, and a Tamil-Brahmi inscription from Marukalthalai in Tirunelveli district dating to 2nd century BC.

The exhibition was organised to commemorate the first anniversary of the Archaeology Department at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University. The exhibition was visited by more than 1,500 school students from Tirunelveli and its neighbouring districts, said S. Sudhakar, Professor of the Department of Archaeology.