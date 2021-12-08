Madurai

100 stolen mobile phones returned to owners

A total of 453 stolen mobile phones have been recovered during this year and returned to the rightful owners, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu has said.

While handing over 100 mobile phones to the owners here on Wednesday, HE said 453 stolen mobile phones worth ₹ 45 lakh had been returned to the owners during this year, thanks to the work done by the Cyber Crime Wing. Victims of cyber crimes like e-commerce fraud, online crimes should file complaints with the cyber crime or call toll-free 155260 to register complaints.

He urged the public not to store their private photos, passwords in the mobile phones and not to transact online business with unknown persons as it could be misused by the criminals.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, ADSPs Gopi, Karthkeyan and Elangovan and cyber crime Inspector Sivasankaran were present.


