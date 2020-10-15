102 stolen mobile phones recovered

Handed over to owners

The owners of 102 mobile phones got back their stolen phones on Thursday.

Two special teams, formed to crack 102 complaints of theft since 2019, recovered all mobile phones, worth about ₹ 10 lakh, with the help of International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI).

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, who handed over the recovered mobile phones to the owners at the District Police Office, said banking details, photos, scanned copies of important documents including Aadhaar card should not be stored as those who stole the phones might misuse this information. Apart from monetary loss, such attempts by anti-social elements who had stolen the phones, would attract unnecessary legal issues.

Urging the public to wear helmets while riding two-wheelers and fasten seatbelts while travelling in cars, he said such practices would avoid loss of life even in the event of road accidents. The SP urged the public to wear masks as they come out of their houses as COVID-19 was still a serious threat to everyone even though the positivity rate had come down.