On account of the National Postal Week, Philately Day was observed on Tuesday. As part of the celebrations, workshops, seminars, quiz competitions, stamp design competitions, philatelic awareness programmes and Dhai Akhar letter writing competitions were held in various schools in Madurai district.
Philately Day observed
