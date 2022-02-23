THOOTHUKUDI: A philatelic exhibition was organized here on Wednesday as part of the 75 th Independence celebration.

Students from various schools visited the exhibition oranised in the Corporation School on Gin Factory Road, which was organized by the Department of Posts. Stamps of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu, freedom struggle and the martyrs, classical epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata were displayed.

Divisional Superintendent of Posts M. Ponniah, Assistant Superintendent of Posts N.M. Kumaran and others participated.