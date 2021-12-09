Philatelic exhibition to be held next week

The Department of Posts of Madurai Postal Division is conducting a virtual philatelic exhibition, ‘Maduraipex,’ on December 15 and 16 as part of 75th Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

A district-level virtual philately exhibition (competitive) on the theme ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ will be conducted. Students and philatelists can participate in the events. Drawing and letter writing competitions will be held on December 15 and online quiz competition on December 16 during the exhibition.

Prizes and digital certificates will be issued to the participants. An inauguration and valedictory function for release of Special Covers would be held at Heritage Hotel in Madurai.