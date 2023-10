October 11, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

A philatelic exhibition was held at Kamaraj College here on Wednesday as part of National Postal Week celebration.

The National Postal Week is observed from October 9-15, the exhibition was held at Kamaraj College and over 500 students visited the expo. Students from 11 schools participated in a quiz competition and Divisional Superintendent of Posts M. Ponnaiah distributed prizes to winners.

