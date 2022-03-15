PHC driver found murdered

THOOTHUKUDI

The driver of a primary health centre was found murdered at Rajapalayam Beach near here on Tuesday.

Police said the body of an unidentified youth with stab injuries was found at Rajapalayam Beach on Tuesday morning. After the villagers alerted the Thaalamuthu Nagar police, Superintendent of Police L. Balaji Saravanan and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi Ganesh visited the spot and sent the body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.

During investigation, police identified the deceased to be K. Rathnasamy, 38, of P and T Colony in Thoothukudi, who was working as a driver in the Primary Health Center at Kulaththur near here.

The SP has formed a special team to nab the culprits who murdered Rathnasamy.