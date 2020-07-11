Pharmacies say ‘no’ to fever medicines

11 July 2020 19:57 IST

Residents across the city complain that the rule necessitating a doctor’s prescription for getting medicines for cold, cough or fever from pharmacies has affected those who have an urgent need for these medicines.

D. Murugesan, president of Madurai Mavatta Marunthu Vanigargal Sangam, said based on instructions from the government, all pharmacies have displayed boards for the past three months stating that doctor’s prescription was necessary for getting medicines for cold, cough or fever. “This is to ensure that people do not self-medicate in case they are infected with COVID-19 virus,” he said.

M. Mariam Begam, a resident of Mahaboopalayam, said she endured an ordeal recently when she had a cold, sore throat and wanted to get medicines from a pharmacy. “All pharmacies refused to give the medicines and asked me to get tested for COVID-19. But results indicated that I tested negative for COVID-19 and was suffering from mild typhoid,” she said.

Ms. Begam added that if she had the medicines earlier, she would have recovered quicker. “Getting tested for COVID-19 is not an easy task. It would be better if pharmacies give medicines for those who are in urgent need after they collect personal details including the house address of customers. This will help field workers to follow upon the customers personally,” she said.

C. Anand Raj, a health rights activist, said that intense door-to-door screening of residents through mobile fever camps will be helpful. “Compared to urban areas, there are very few Primary Health Centres in rural areas. So, medical staff can screen them and accordingly give them medications,” he added.

A senior official from the State Drug Control Department said that it was a complicated situation and the need for prescription was essential to combat COVID-19 pandemic. “We will emphasise that pharmacies can give medicines with prescriptions after they collect personal details of the customers,” the official added.