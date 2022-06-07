Pharmaceutical meet held in veterinary college

TIRUNELVELI

The sixth pharmaceutical meet for the outgoing final year students of Veterinary College and Research Institute was organised by the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology here on Tuesday.

Dean, Veterinary College and Research Institute, Tirunelveli, A. Palanisammi, who presided over the function, released the compendium and distributed prizes to three toppers in the subject of ‘Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology’. He distributed the prizes to the winners of ‘Pharma Quiz – 2022’ and other competitions.

He stressed the importance of drugs and job opportunities for veterinary graduates in pharmaceutical industry.

Final year veterinary science and animal husbandry students and faculties of VC and RI participated in the meet. A total of 20 veterinary pharmaceutical companies participated in the event and displayed their products.

Vice-President, Students’ Association and Professor and Head, Livestock Farm Complex, VCRI, S. C. Edwin, Coordinator, Education Cell and Professor and Head, Department of Animal Nutrition, VC and RI, M. Chellapandian, felicitated the students.