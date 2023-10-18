HamberMenu
PG medical student gets anticipatory bail

October 18, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday granted anticipatory bail to a post graduate medical student, Preethi, who has been named a suspect in the death of a fellow post-graduate medical student Sugirtha, who died by suicide in her room on October 6.

Justice V. Sivagnanam granted anticipatory bail to Preethi. In her petition, Preethi said that she was studying post graduation at Sree Mookambika Medical College in Kulasekaram in Kanniyakumari district.

The case of the prosecution was that a medical student studying in the same college was found dead in her room. It was said to be a case of suicide. The case was being investigated by CB-CID. The medical student had apparently written a note alleging harassment by faculty members in the college and it was said that the names of the suspects were written in the note.

Apprehending arrest, the petitioner filed the petition seeking anticipatory bail. She said that she was not involved in the case and was cooperating with the investigating agency. Earlier, a co-accused in the case, Harish was granted anticipatory bail by the court.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 and Speak2Us helpline at 9375493754.)

