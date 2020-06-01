Doctors give ₹1 lakh to MP’s scheme for the needy

Postgraduate interns of Aravind Eye Hospital handing over a cheque to MP Su. Venkatesan in Madurai Saturday.

01 June 2020 08:28 IST

Postgraduate students of Aravind Eye Hospital contributed ₹1 lakh from their stipend to MP Su. Venkatesan’s Maduraiyin Annavaasal programme here on Saturday.

A release said they handed over a cheque to Mr. Venkatesan in the presence of Venkatesh Prajna, Academic Director of postgraduate training programme of the hospital. Every year, the PG students are encouraged to participate in the Resident Social Responsibility programme under which they can explore ways and means to contribute their stipend for a purpose.

Under Maduraiyin Annavaasal programme, volunteers from all walks of life identify and distribute food packets to about 5,000 needy and homeless people.

Advertising

Advertising