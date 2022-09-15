PG Assistant held under POCSO Act

Special Correspondent NAGERCOIL
September 15, 2022 20:39 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colachel All Women Police have arrested a postgraduate assistant of a government school under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

 According to the parents of the complainants, accountancy teacher Christudoss, 50, of Government Higher Secondary School in Thingal Nagar area in Kanniyakumari district, while taking the class, reportedly taught about sex education last week. As the accountancy teacher unwarrantedly took sex education class, two girl students filed complaints through 1098.

 Moreover, the parents of the two students took them to the All Women Police Station at Colachel to file formal complaints.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

 Subsequently, District Child Welfare Committee officials also visited the school for conducting a formal inquiry.

 Since no case was registered against the teacher under question, the agitated parents submitted petition in the Office of Superintendent of Police on Wednesday. Subsequently, the Colachel All Women Police arrested Christudoss on Thursday after registering a case under POCSO Act.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

 Further investigations are on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app