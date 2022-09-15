PG Assistant held under POCSO Act

The Colachel All Women Police have arrested a postgraduate assistant of a government school under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

According to the parents of the complainants, accountancy teacher Christudoss, 50, of Government Higher Secondary School in Thingal Nagar area in Kanniyakumari district, while taking the class, reportedly taught about sex education last week. As the accountancy teacher unwarrantedly took sex education class, two girl students filed complaints through 1098.

Moreover, the parents of the two students took them to the All Women Police Station at Colachel to file formal complaints.

Subsequently, District Child Welfare Committee officials also visited the school for conducting a formal inquiry.

Since no case was registered against the teacher under question, the agitated parents submitted petition in the Office of Superintendent of Police on Wednesday. Subsequently, the Colachel All Women Police arrested Christudoss on Thursday after registering a case under POCSO Act.

Further investigations are on.