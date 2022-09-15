Madurai

PG Assistant held under POCSO Act

The Colachel All Women Police have arrested a postgraduate assistant of a government school under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

 According to the parents of the complainants, accountancy teacher Christudoss, 50, of Government Higher Secondary School in Thingal Nagar area in Kanniyakumari district, while taking the class, reportedly taught about sex education last week. As the accountancy teacher unwarrantedly took sex education class, two girl students filed complaints through 1098.

 Moreover, the parents of the two students took them to the All Women Police Station at Colachel to file formal complaints.

 Subsequently, District Child Welfare Committee officials also visited the school for conducting a formal inquiry.

 Since no case was registered against the teacher under question, the agitated parents submitted petition in the Office of Superintendent of Police on Wednesday. Subsequently, the Colachel All Women Police arrested Christudoss on Thursday after registering a case under POCSO Act.

 Further investigations are on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2022 8:45:24 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/pg-assistant-held-under-pocso-act/article65895912.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY