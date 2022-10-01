PFI office sealed in Dindigul

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar, Dindigul West Tahsildar Santhana Mary and Deputy Superintendent of Police Gokulakrishnan sealed the office of the Popular Front of India (PFI) near Begampur in Dindigul on Friday night.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday banned the PFI and its associate organisations for five years, following which the State government issued an order banning the PFI.

A large number of police personnel had been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.