PFI office sealed in Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
October 01, 2022 19:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Revenue Divisional Officer Premkumar, Dindigul West Tahsildar Santhana Mary and Deputy Superintendent of Police Gokulakrishnan sealed the office of the Popular Front of India (PFI) near Begampur in Dindigul on Friday night.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday banned the PFI and its associate organisations for five years, following which the State government issued an order banning the PFI.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A large number of police personnel had been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incidents.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app