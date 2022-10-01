PFI office in Ramanathapuram, madrasa near Veerapandi sealed

The Hindu Bureau RAMANATHAPURAM
October 01, 2022 21:12 IST

Revenue official sealed Ramanathapuram district headquarters office of the Popular Front of India that was functioning in a private building near the Old Bus Stand here on Saturday. This comes days after the organisation was banned by the Centre for anti-national activities.

Arivagam Madrasa near Veerapandi in Theni district was also sealed on Saturday. Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency had raided the madrasa on September 22 and seized some documents from the premises.

Officials led by Theni Tahsildar Saravana Babu sealed the madrasa in the presence of police personnel.

