Madurai

PFI office in Ramanathapuram, madrasa near Veerapandi sealed

Revenue official sealed Ramanathapuram district headquarters office of the Popular Front of India that was functioning in a private building near the Old Bus Stand here on Saturday. This comes days after the organisation was banned by the Centre for anti-national activities.

Arivagam Madrasa near Veerapandi in Theni district was also sealed on Saturday. Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency had raided the madrasa on September 22 and seized some documents from the premises.

Officials led by Theni Tahsildar Saravana Babu sealed the madrasa in the presence of police personnel.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 1, 2022 9:14:50 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/pfi-office-in-ramanathapuram-madrasa-near-veerapandi-sealed/article65959911.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY