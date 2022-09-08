PFI functionary under NIA lens in Sivaganga

Special Correspondent SIVAGANGA
September 08, 2022 17:10 IST

Three officials from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) landed at the house of a functionary of Popular Front of India (PFI) at Illayankudi, near Sivaganga on Thursday.

According to a source, the officials from the premier agency went to the dwelling of Mohamed Roselan, who is the state speaker for the PFI. As he was not available at home, the officials quizzed his relative identified as Yousuf Alikhan.

The house, situated near the bus stand in Illayankudi, was immediately surrounded by some 25 volunteers from the PFI. Many media persons also reached the spot. The Sivaganga district police were on bandobust duty while the investigation was on at the residence.

The NIA officials came at 7.45 a.m. and left by around 9.30 a.m. A few PFI functionaries condemned the NIA for holding such probes without any basis. “ The Union government is determined to eliminate the minorities. Under some pretext or the other, they are attempting to silence us, but the minorities would bounce back,” claimed a functionary.

A source claimed the PFI functionary had links with some persons associated with banned outfits in the country.

