PFI cadre held for taking out procession

Volunteers of Popular Front of India take out a procession at Chinnakadai in Ramanathapuram On Sunday. | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Over 1,300 men and women were arrested when they took out a "Unity March" organised by Popular Front of India here on Sunday.

PFI State president, Mohammed Sheik Ansari said the State government had denied democratic rights and social justice to them, even as the Chief Minister was talking about State rights and social justice, by denying permission for the march with a slogan "Save the Republic".

After denying permission to the procession in uniform, the district police led by Superintendent of Police E. Karthik posted a huge posse of policemen in the town.

Police arrest volunteers of Popular Front of India near Santhai Thidal in Ramanathapuram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: V. BALACHANDAR

After the procession was taken out from Chinnakadai Street in the town for around 500 metres, the police arrested them.

Mr. Ansari said the BJP-led Government was enacting various anti-people legislation. It was snatching the people's rights, women did not have protection and the prices of essential commodities was on the rise.

Party general secretary J. Mohammed Raseen, district secretary A. Sheik Dawood and president M.S.S. Syed Mohammed Ibrahim were present.