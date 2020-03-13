PFI accuses Delhi police of targeting Muslims

Accusing the Delhi police of having allowed the cadre belonging to BJP, RSS and other Hindu outfits for “unleashing murderous attacks” on the Muslims and their properties in a well-orchestrated manner, the Popular Front of India (PFI) organised a massive demonstration at Melapalayam here on Friday.

Led by Mohamed Ali, Tirunelveli district president of Popular Front of India and S. S. A. Ghani, president of Social Democratic Party of India, Tirunelveli district, the protestors raised slogans against the Delhi police “for having allowed a well-planned attack by the religious fanatics” on Muslims and their properties.

Addressing the protestors, Mr. Mohamed Ali said that Muslims, their houses and their business establishments were attacked and set on fire during the recent Delhi riots, which was orchestrated by the cadres of the BJP, the RSS and the Sangh Parivar in a pre-planned fashion. Besides loss of lives and livelihood, the Muslims were also facing biased action from the Delhi police that had detained PFI’s office-bearers and foisted false cases against them.

“Besides releasing the detained office-bearers, the Delhi police should take action against the real culprits who were behind the Delhi riots,” Mr. Mohamed Ali said.