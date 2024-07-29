PF grievances redressed at meeting

A joint outreach programme, ‘Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0’ meeting was held by the Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Employees Provident Fund Corporation (EPFO) across the southern districts to address public grievances.

According to a press release, the meeting took place in Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul and Pudukottai districts.

In Madurai, the event was held at Thathaneri ESIC branch office. After listening to grievances, necessary directions were issued to resolve them. The immediate payment of Provident Fund Pension was made to eligible workers. The main objective of the programme was to work towards improving the welfare of the workforce and ensuring timely resolution of their issues, the release said.

Deputy Director (in charge) Sub Regional Office, ESIC-Madurai R. Meenakshi Sundaram; Regional Commissioner of Provident Fund Organisation P. Subramani; Deputy Director of ESIC S. Vijayan; Assistant Commissioner of EPFO M.S. Suresh; Enforcement Officer K. Hemalani; and Manager of Thathaneri ESIC Branch office G. Jayashree were present.

