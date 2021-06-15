Petty quarrel leads to group clash at two places

Madurai

15 June 2021 19:10 IST

Two incidents of petty quarrel on the road led to group clashes in Theni and Virudhunagar district in which few persons were injured on Monday evening.

The police said that two youths from Chinna Chettikurichi had reportedly hit a pedestrian when they were riding a motorcycle at nearby Chettikurichi. When the victim asked them to go slow, a quarrel erupted.

Advertising

Advertising

Later, the youths who went home brought back about 20 armed persons and attacked the people and houses in Chettikurichi. Asbestos roof of a house was damaged.

The police said that seven persons, including three women, were injured. One Gengaraj has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Aruppukottai.

Superintendent of Police M. Manohar inspected the spot. Police picketing led by Additional Superintendent of Police S. Marirajan was deployed in the village to prevent any further clash.

Near Periyakulam

Meanwhile, in another incident, people of two different communities clashed at Kullapuram under Jayamangalam police station limits near Periyakulam on Tuesday.

The police said that when M. Manikandan, 21, of Kullapuram was proceeding to a hospital, one K. Ramasamy, 52, of Sindhuvampatti was herding some cattle on middle of the road at Kullapuram. When he asked him to guide the cattle on the margin of the road, it resulted in a quarrel.

This resulted in a clash in which people from both sides hurled stones at each other. The police have picked up some suspects from both sides.

Dindigul

In yet another case, a drunken brawl among friends led to one person stabbing two persons at Achcharajakkapatti near Dindigul on Tuesday evening.

The police said Karuppiah, 31, Gangadaran, 32, and two brothers - Siranjeevi, 30, and Murugesan, 35, were consuming liquor in a farm. When a quarrel erupted over disbursal of wages, Siranjeevi stabbed Karuppaiah and Gangadaran with a knife.

While Karuppaih died on the way to the hospital, Gangadaran has been admitted to Dindigul Government hospital. Dindigul Taluk police have registered a case.